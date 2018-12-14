Bonang and Euphonik’s interaction delights Twitter

Ex-partners Bonang Matheba and Euphonik have left their followers saying nothing really is impossible if the two could smoke the peace pipe. The two have accused each other of terrible things on and off social media, with the accusations ending up in court, though nothing really came out of them.

The famous Euphonik Act of Nonke came out from his series of tweets dishing out dirt on his ex-girlfriend and calling her names we don’t want to mention since we’re clearly in a peace-making season.

Black Coffee and Euphonik successfully launched Off-White, and Italian streetwear and fashion label, in Braamfontein today.

In an unexpected move, Bonang on Thursday posted about Black Coffee and Euphonik’s launch and Euphonik responded, leaving fans asking when they unblocked each other on social media.

In fact, when did these two start talking to each other? they asked.

Some reckon Bonang is making peace with everyone since a photo of her and Somizi Mhlongo emerged on social media a few days back, and they have suggested she make peace with Pearl Thusi next.

