AKA responds to Malema’s ‘crazy’ comments about him getting too much airplay

Comments made by EFF leader Julius Malema about the music industry became the topic of an article on sahiphopmag, which reported that Malema has problems with AKA receiving favouritism on South African radio stations.

The article received comment from AKA himself. “This is crazy,” he said. Whether he felt the article is crazy or that the initial comments by Malema were is unclear.

The alleged shade Malema threw at AKA is included in a video in the article, which takes us back to August, when Malema made the comments at a press conference at the IEC results centre.

While the EFF commander-in-chief did mention AKA in the context of him receiving too much radio play, he meant it in the context of the playlisting policies of local radio stations, which, he said at the press conference, favour only a few artists.

Malema responded to a question by giving his opinion on how playlisting of local music should work.

The leader of the red berets said those working at radio stations should ask: “Of the intakes how many songs did you play and why?

“Why did you play AKA songs so many times as if it’s the only song,” he continued, a comment which was met with applause.

He then clarified that it was just an example rather than a personal attack on AKA.

“How many of the new entrances have you played?” he continued. There’s “nothing wrong [with playing] AKA songs but let everybody get a share,” he said.

While later comments at the same press conference about Mabala Noise made the news at the time, the AKA comment flew under the radar.

Right after talking about AKA, Malema turned his attention to the record label, which has been accused by Malema of receiving ANC funding, which it has denied.

“My problem with Mabala Noise is that they were disrupting the music industry. They just came in which huge money and they used that money to bulldoze everyone. The EFF is against monopoly, not of white monopoly alone,” Malema said at the time.

“In fighting white monopoly, you must not create black monopoly, and that’s what Mabala was attempting to do because they had the money. Don’t ask me where they got the money from,” Malema said. The last comment received loud laughter from his audience at the presser.

While the clip the sahiphopmag was based on is fairly old, AKA is currently a hot topic in the news following the announcement that he will be the subject of a Comedy Central roast in February. The Citizen imagined its ideal roast panel earlier today.

