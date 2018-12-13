; The Comedy Central Roast of AKA – fantasy roast panel – The Citizen
 
Celebrities 13.12.2018 11:41 am

The Comedy Central Roast of AKA – fantasy roast panel

Kaunda Selisho
Somizi, Bonang, Cassper and Skhumba | All images: Instagram

The rapper will subject himself to a barrage of brutal jokes next February but it has not yet been revealed who will be roasting him.

South African hip hop’s most controversial figure AKA recently announced that come February 2019, he will be the latest local figure to get roasted. Given the sometimes unbelievable things said and done by the rapper, the jokes are already writing themselves.

Since 2003, the Comedy Central Roast has “honoured” celebrated personalities by making fun of them – often in the most offensive ways imaginable to man.

Participants are given the option of declaring some topics off-limits, even if said topics have been publicised in the media.

American celebrity Pamela Anderson prohibited jokes about her Hepatitis C infection, while Joan Rivers disallowed jokes about her daughter Melissa. William Shatner asked that the death of his wife not be mentioned when they participated, reports Digital Spy.

While we may not yet know what AKA will bar the roast panel from joking about, we definitely know who we would LOVE to see on next year’s roast panel.

Cassper Nyovest

Having AKA’s long-time frenemy tell the crowd how he really feels about his fellow rapper sounds like it would make for some hilarious content.

Somizi Mhlongo

View this post on Instagram

Joy

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Seeing as AKA is the reason for Somizi’s fallout with his best friend Bonang Matheba, and Somizi has joked about AKA multiple times before, he would be the perfect candidate to sit on the panel. Perhaps he could even serve as the roast master (the evening’s MC).

Bonang Matheba

Who better to roast AKA than his ex-girlfriend and subject of most of his shade this past year? The pair dated for three years and the relationship ended in a seemingly bitter breakup towards the end of 2017.

Mojak Lehoko 

The comedian and the rapper went to the same primary school and have remained friends throughout the years.

Mpho Popps Modikane

Like Lehoko, Mpho Popps and AKA also went to the same primary school and the comedian served as the MC at the listening party for AKA’s last album.

Robby Collins

As someone who has reportedly been mistaken for AKA, Collins could perhaps offer some hilarious insight into what people think of the rapper.

Skhumba 

View this post on Instagram

Enden….

A post shared by Skhumba (@skhumba_official) on

Skhumba brought the house down at the 2018 Comedy Central roast of Somizi and considering how good the comedian is at roasting people, he deserves a permanent seat on every roast panel from here until infinity.

Darren ‘Wackhead’ Simpson 

View this post on Instagram

Throwback Wednesday! When I used to pose….

A post shared by Darren Simpson (@thedarrensimpson) on

The radio host and comedian would round out the panel perfectly.

The Comedy Central Roast of AKA will take place on Thursday, February 21, 2018, at The Teatro Montecasino. Tickets are on sale at Computicket.

