Sbahle Mpisane jokes about suffering ‘ass damage’ in terrible car crash

TV personality and fitness expert Sbahle Mpisane has thanked her followers for their well wishes and prayers while she was in hospital.

She was critically injured when her car left the road, hit a pole and overturned a few months ago. She said her prospects for survival were “very poor” as she had suffered multiple injuries and “ass damage”.

During her stay in hospital, Mpisane said though “satan tried to take me down, I made a two weeks journey to heaven before fully being awake”.

“My life depended on everyone’s prayers and I’m still thankful.”

Her Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper boyfriend Itumeleng Khune took to social media to celebrate her release from hospital last month.

“A day of celebration as @sbahle_mpisane leaves the hospital. Thank you all for your prayers, the Almighty heard you,” he said.

