Pearl Thusi to star in Netflix’s first original African series

Entertainment streaming service Netflix has sent out a press release announcing that they have commissioned their first African original series, titled Queen Sono and starring Pearl Thusi.

The series is billed as an action-packed spy saga, with Thusi starring as a highly trained secret agent whose purpose is to better the lives of ordinary Africans.

Queen Sono will be produced by Diprente, well known for a host of SA productions including Catching Feelings (which also starred Thusi), Blitzpatrollie, The Bantu Hour, and the multiple Emmy-nominated Late Nite News with Loyiso Gola.

The series will be directed by acclaimed local comedian and filmmaker Kagiso Lediga, who will also act as executive producer alongside Tamsin Andersson, who has been behind most of Diprente’s productions. Both are co-owners of the company alongside Isaac Mogajane.

Netflix’s Erik Barmack said: “We are excited to be working with Kagiso and Pearl, to bring the story of Queen Sono to life, and we expect it to be embraced by our South African users and global audiences alike.”

Lediga added: “We are delighted to create this original series with Netflix, and are super excited by their undeniable ability to take this homegrown South African story to a global audience. We believe Queen Sono will kick the door open for more awesome stories from this part of the world.”

The series is set to begin production next year.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

