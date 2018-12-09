Actor spends night behind bars after stabbing friend

Former Rhythm City and Generations: The Legacy actor Sphamandla ‘Spha’ Dhludhlu was involved in a drunken stabbing incident at Cubana nightclub in Fourways, reports Sunday World.

According to the publication, Dhludhlu and a friend were out when an incident occurred in which the friend was stabbed in the face by Dhludhlu with a broken beer bottle. Dhludhlu later said that it was a misunderstanding, and that the stabbing was a mistake, as he had fought with another patron at the bar, and not his friend.

Dhludhlu was arrested and spent the night in a jail cell. The assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm charge laid by his friend was later withdrawn after his apology.

The actor’s friend, despite withdrawing the charges, has a rather different story to Dhludhlu, claiming that he was stabbed in the mouth in the parking lot of a Fourways shopping centre, after he and Dhludhlu’s girlfriend were at a pizza shop together the previous day.

An eyewitness told Sunday World, however, that the fight was allegedly over an unpaid alcohol bill racked up by Dhludhlu at Cubana that had to be paid for by his friend.

Whatever version of the story is true, Dhludhlu told Sunday World that he has put the incident behind him.

