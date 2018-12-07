Inxeba’s Niza Jay returns to SA

Inxeba: The Wound actor Niza Jay, whose real name is Ndiziphiwe Ncoyini, has returned to South Africa after months in the US.

Ncoyini left South Africa soon after the re-release of his cinema debut on Inxeba.

The film was embroiled in controversy over scenes and at one point was given an X-rating by the Films and Publications Board of SA. And in the midst of that furore, he sought time to explore other opportunities in the US.

Ncoyini, 23, who graduated from Wits University with a BA in dramatic arts, and is signed to Moonyeen Lee & Associates, has returned to film a new local film, which details are yet to be released.

During his time in the US, he expanded on his craft as a writer and explored modelling. This resulted in him featuring in a campaign for eyewear brand Zak Eyes, posing for emerging experimental editorials for Jaclyn Campanaro and other online platforms.

Ncoyini, who hails from Mthatha in Eastern Cape, was nominated for a best supporting actor nod at the SA Film and TV Awards.

