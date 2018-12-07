 
Celebrities 7.12.2018 12:30 pm

The fun continues on Ultimate Summer Vibe

Bontle Modiselle

The show hit the airwaves this past Friday on Channel O and is set to continue sending some extra cold fun on Friday and Saturday. 

Africa’s coldest beer, Castle Lite, is back with another ice breaker! The success of Ultimate House Party (UHP) season 1 has birthed a brand-new format called “Ultimate Summer Vibe”.

The first episode saw contestants Da Les, Don Dada and Bontle Modiselle all choose their themes, with Bontle Modiselle set to go up first with a Caribbean skhothane-themed party. This weekend will see back-to-back episodes on Friday and the final episode on Saturday. The extra-cold fun never stops with the audience ensured to witness more twists and turns.

“Castle Lite stays true to unlocking extraordinary experiences and the upcoming episodes will of be testament to that. This season’s winner gets to unlock an ULTIMATE SUMMER VIBE like no other with the brand, and the audience needs to be on the lookout for our social media as they may win tickets to our main event”. – Ramona Kayembe – Castle Lite Marketing Manager.

Catch Castle Lite’s ULTIMATE SUMMER VIBE’s next episodes on Channel O at 7pm on the following days: 

Friday, 7 December, 2018 (back-to-back)

Saturday, 8, December 2018 

