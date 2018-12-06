I should have told her, says Khanyi Mbau after Cardi B-Offset’s split

Following American rapper Cardi B’s announcement that she split from her husband, Offset, socialite Khanyi Mbau has taken to social media to remind her critics that she saw the split coming since she had travelled down the same road herself.

Twitter dragged Mbau earlier this year, accusing her of being jealous of Cardi B after she posted a picture of her and her husband with their matching Lamborghinis.

Mbau responded: “Should I tell her?” receiving backlash from those who said Cardi B’s situation was different.

Should I tell her? ???? https://t.co/xnHUU3Y2p2 — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) July 30, 2018

Mbau’s life came into the spotlight when she dated then wealthy businessman Mandla Mthembu, who was much older than her. The couple has a daughter together. Mthembu and Mbau’s relationship set tongues wagging, mostly due to their age gap and Mthembu’s financial status.

The couple were regularly seen on Joburg’s streets in matching yellow Lamborghinis. The relationship ended and her ex-husband reportedly ran out of money.

Now Mbau says she should have told Cardi B how things would end and now her followers agree.

I should have told her pic.twitter.com/VKt1IuqNSK — KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) December 5, 2018

Cardi B announced on Wednesday that she and her husband were getting a divorce.

She said: “I’ve been trying to work things out with my baby’s father for how many [months] now, and we’re really good friends and business partners and he’s always somebody that I always want to talk to. We got a lot of love for each other but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time and it’s nobody’s fault. I guess we just grew out of love, but we’re not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’ll always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Watch the video she posted below:

View this post on Instagram There you go..peace and love A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on Dec 4, 2018 at 9:49pm PST

