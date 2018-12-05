Trevor Noah attacked on Twitter for not spending enough cash on his gogo

The Citizen reported on Tuesday that a heartwarming video of Trevor Noah and his 91-year-old grandmother was doing the rounds.

The video has since been met with a backlash, after some have called the comedian out for not spending more money on improving his elderly granny’s home.

Some of those who watched the video couldn’t help but notice his gogo’s vintage fridge. They then reasoned that the Daily Show host, who is estimated by one internet source as having a networth of $13 million and an annual salary of $4 million, should step in an “bless” her with better material possessions.

While some called for Noah to buy his grandmother a new fridge, others said he should go a step further and renovate her house.

Not only a fridge, he must renovate the house too, I am earning less than 20000 per month but I build a house for my parents. — Peace (@Treasur90177646) December 4, 2018

I like @Trevornoah – no pan intended but w all that money he earns, he should renovate his grandma's place n install solar lighting. I couldn't take my eyes off that broken kitchen unit n old fridge — Chipo Musoko (@ChipoMusoko) December 4, 2018

Surely you can afford to renovate her house & make it look more decent? Doesn't mean if she's old, she should live a life of mediocrity. That fridge alone is older than you. — Mr. Naidoo – The Spice King (@naidoorsa) December 4, 2018

@Trevornoah DONT BUY YOUR GRANDMA A GENERATOR!! BUY HER A NEW HOUSE!! Or at least add on or renovate hers!! Don’t they have some South African version of “HGTV House Beautiful”?! They’re MAKING A MOVIE ABOUT YOU! Spend some COIN on the woman! That’s the point of Rags to Riches!! — Crane Stephen Landis (Cranium & Storkified) (@CraneLandis) December 4, 2018

Trevor please renovate that house????????Gogo is 91 she needs a good life@Trevornoah — Fredrum Beats (@fredrumbeats1) December 4, 2018

The interview is sweet and very informative kodwa Trevor the furniture is too old, renovate and give gogo a better life, you're a millionaire for goodness sake. — Zanni (@Zaneloomill) December 4, 2018

Many on Twitter rushed to Noah’s defence, though. One user pointed out that in Noah’s book, Born a Crime, he describes his attempts to help his gogo financially which she refused.

Others said those calling on him are confusing materialism with love, with others saying the mentality of expecting him to help his gogo materially amounts to “black tax”, a colloquial term for the custom of sharing your salary with your family before considering yourself, which one user said “must fall”.

You need to read his book to understand why Trevor Noah didn't buy his grandma a house or renovate …. Y'all love jumping into conclusions… He tried, she refused. She's happy, why aren't you? — Ramela Moses (@TheeAlphaBro) December 4, 2018

You really cannot just renovate an African’s old person’s house. Unless if they allow you to or are unable. Leave Trevor Noah alone. — Franklin (@McFrankoSA) December 4, 2018

Those asking why doesn’t @Trevornoah renovate Gogo’s house! Simple,it’s not his house,no matter how rich,he never gets to erase Gogo’s hard work&pride in what she did for herself. Love doesn’t lie in materialism like the demanding modern parents,reason for most black child debt! https://t.co/S8A4uYxYvI — Mbali KaShongwe Gcabashe (@MaShongwe) December 4, 2018

he doesn't have to renovate the house. it's not a must. black tax must just fall. — Golden Mthembi (@Va_canyi18) December 4, 2018

While Noah’s granny may have refused a major home makeover, in the video she did get him to agree to buy and install a generator as well as fix her DStv.

She told Noah that she had not watched Noah’s show because of load shedding, though he said she was just making an excuse.

“No, there is load shedding, it’s not letting my grandson down, even yesterday we had no electricity,” she responded.

Noah then offered to buy her a generator, but there was no one to install it so he had to pay for someone to do that too. But there was also another problem: the DStv was also not working, so he had to fix that too.

“I feel like I’ve been tricked into doing a lot of things to get you to watch my show,” said Noah.

