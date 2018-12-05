WATCH: Social media applauds Babes Wodumo for shutting down a ‘racist’

Gqom Queen Babes Wodumo (Bongekile Simelane) has been hailed for confronting a woman who was rude to her while she and some other travellers were waiting to claim their baggage at O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Based on the dialogue in the video, the woman told Babes and her companions to “shhh” and they didn’t take too kindly to that.

The video, which was captured from a live stream on Babes’ Instagram, begins with Babes’ unidentified companion running after the woman to confront her.

They then ask her: “siyizinkukhu zakho thina?” which means: “are we your chickens?”

They continue to pose the question to her in Zulu before switching to English and asking her: “why are you saying ‘shhh!’ Are we your chickens?”

The woman tries to answer Wodumo and her friend but they refuse to give her a chance so the woman in the video turns to airport staff for help, all the while, Babes’ and her friend try to establish why she did what she did.

The woman then gives up after pleading with airport staff to no avail and walks away while Babes hurls a mix of English and Zulu profanities at her as she leaves.

Babes then flips the camera to face her as she recounts what happened for her followers before greeting them.

WARNING: Please note the video contains profanity and strong language.

Those who viewed the live stream have since dubbed the woman in the video a racist after viewing her micro-aggression as something that was racially motivated.

Babes Wodumo will not be silenced

