Sbahle Mpisane discharged from hospital

Nearly four months after the horrific accident that saw Sbahle Mpisane’s BMW get totalled, the fitness star has been released from hospital and her friends and family are rejoicing.

Her boyfriend, Itumeleng Khune, took to Instagram with pictures of Mpisane in a wheelchair confirming that she had been discharged and he thanked everyone for their prayers.

Mpisane has been in hospital since August after being involved in a horrific crash on Victoria Embankment.

She was critically injured when her car left the road, hit a pole, and overturned.

She has been in hospital recovering ever since.

