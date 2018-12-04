 
menu
Celebrities 4.12.2018 12:28 pm

Popular influencer Sarah Langa almost kidnapped at Global Citizen

Citizen reporter
Sarah Langa McKat took to Twitter to thank the stranger who fought off the six men who tried to kidnap her.

Sarah Langa McKat took to Twitter to thank the stranger who fought off the six men who tried to kidnap her.

Six men allegedly put a bag over her head and tried to force her into their vehicle.

Popular influencer and wife of EOH executive Jehan Mackay, Sarah Langa Mackay was allegedly almost kidnapped on Sunday night amid the criminal chaos around FNB Stadium following the Global Citizen concert.

After stating the evening was a nightmare for her, Langa tweeted: “Last night some1 put their entire life at risk to protect me by fighting off the men that had attacked me. A group of men attacked me & covered my head. Imagine what they were planning to do with me! I thank him with all my life, I dont have his name or number bt thank u so much!” [sic]

Langa-Mackay’s story was corroborated by close friend and fellow influencer Melody Molale.

Molale and Langa-Mackay have asked the stranger to reach out as they would like to thank him for saving her life.

Both Molale and Langa-Mackay have gone radio silent since the incident and could not be reached for comment.

The concert has been trending on all media platforms for the past two days due to the violent and criminal end to the concert that has been likened to popular film The Purge.

The film, set in a somewhat fictional America ravaged by crime and overcrowded prisons depicts the events of an evening when the government sanctions an annual 12-hour period during which all criminal activity – including murder – is legal. The result is complete anarchy.

Various victims and witnesses have filled social media timelines with their accounts of what happened on the evening.

Global Citizen and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have issued statements on the matter – none of which the victims are happy about.

READ NEXT: Uber promises to ‘make things right’ following Global Citizen Festival chaos

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘I’m black really?’ asks Sarah Langa 22.2.2017

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.