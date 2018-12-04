Popular influencer Sarah Langa almost kidnapped at Global Citizen

Popular influencer and wife of EOH executive Jehan Mackay, Sarah Langa Mackay was allegedly almost kidnapped on Sunday night amid the criminal chaos around FNB Stadium following the Global Citizen concert.

Last night was straight out of a horror movie, my worst nightmare – The Purge in reality. — Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) December 3, 2018

After stating the evening was a nightmare for her, Langa tweeted: “Last night some1 put their entire life at risk to protect me by fighting off the men that had attacked me. A group of men attacked me & covered my head. Imagine what they were planning to do with me! I thank him with all my life, I dont have his name or number bt thank u so much!” [sic]

Last night some1 put their entire life at risk to protect me by fighting off the men that had attacked me. A group of men attacked me & covered my head. Imagine what they were planning to do with me! I thank him with all my life, I dont have his name or number bt thank u so much! — Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) December 3, 2018

Langa-Mackay’s story was corroborated by close friend and fellow influencer Melody Molale.

THIS NEEDS TO STOP!!! 6 men tried to abduct one of my best friends after the concert last night. They put a bag over her head and proceeded to drag her. They didn’t take her bag or her phone which was in her hand, they just wanted her. She was the target ???? #GlobalCitizenFestival — MELODY MOLALE (@MelodyMolale) December 3, 2018

Yup it was me, managed to escape into a crowd, screaming for help but just got a bunch of stares. https://t.co/AbJJtKTz7F — Sarah Langa Mackay (@sarahlanga) December 3, 2018

Molale and Langa-Mackay have asked the stranger to reach out as they would like to thank him for saving her life.

You’re so brave mate, your strength is admirable. We so blessed for the guy that helped you. If he’s reading this tweet, please reach out. ❤️ https://t.co/Q8QY58ywyg — MELODY MOLALE (@MelodyMolale) December 3, 2018

Both Molale and Langa-Mackay have gone radio silent since the incident and could not be reached for comment.

The concert has been trending on all media platforms for the past two days due to the violent and criminal end to the concert that has been likened to popular film The Purge.

The film, set in a somewhat fictional America ravaged by crime and overcrowded prisons depicts the events of an evening when the government sanctions an annual 12-hour period during which all criminal activity – including murder – is legal. The result is complete anarchy.

Various victims and witnesses have filled social media timelines with their accounts of what happened on the evening.

Global Citizen and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have issued statements on the matter – none of which the victims are happy about.

