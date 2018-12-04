WATCH: Black Coffee joins the Carters as they celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday

Beyonce and Jay-Z seem to have celebrated the rapper’s birthday early this year as Black Coffee on Monday shared a video on Instagram of the Carters singing for him.

In the video, the DJ can be seen looking on as Beyonce leads close friends in song for her husband. The legendary rapper officially turns 49 today.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram Greatful???????????????????????????????????????? #TheCarters A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on Dec 3, 2018 at 3:01am PST

His fans have also sent him well wishes on social media. These were some of the tweets:

December 4: HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO RAPPER, ENTREPRENEUR, SONGWRITER, RECORD PRODUCER, BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY A HUSBAND & A FATHER OF 3 JAY-Z!!✨✨???????????? pic.twitter.com/aU2bH9H0nl — κ ε ι r y ♡???? (@KEIRYYONCE) December 4, 2018

Happy Birthday！ Jay-Z

1969年12月4日 ニューヨーク州 ニューヨーク ブルックリン区生まれ。49歳 pic.twitter.com/s3aFr0bBXA — Soulbar Stone (@SoulbarStone) December 4, 2018

Happy Birthday Jay-Z — Level: 99.0 (@dillinger60s) December 4, 2018

Happy Birthday to Jay-Z ???? — NG'NAKA ONG'NAKAYO (@_ItsThatGuySean) December 4, 2018

Happy 49th birthday to Jay-Z ???????? pic.twitter.com/iGHjfy36EG — Rap Spotlights (@RSpotlights) December 4, 2018

