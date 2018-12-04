 
menu
Celebrities 4.12.2018 10:44 am

WATCH: Black Coffee joins the Carters as they celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday

Citizen reporter
.

.

The legendary rapper turns 49 today.

Beyonce and Jay-Z seem to have celebrated the rapper’s birthday early this year as Black Coffee on Monday shared a video on Instagram of the Carters singing for him.

In the video, the DJ can be seen looking on as Beyonce leads close friends in song for her husband. The legendary rapper officially turns 49 today.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Greatful???????????????????????????????????????? #TheCarters

A post shared by Black Coffee (@realblackcoffee) on

His fans have also sent him well wishes on social media. These were some of the tweets:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Black Coffee brags about wife Enhle’s ‘legendary’ Beyonce design 3.12.2018
Sasol trends at number two for Global Citizen robberies 3.12.2018
Cele defends police over Global Citizen chaos 3.12.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.