Celebrities 4.12.2018 09:52 am

WATCH: Pharrell Williams getting triggered by hadedas is hilarious

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter screenshot.

Picture: Twitter screenshot.

The US pop star discovered the dreaded birds while in SA and he does not look ‘happy’.

While we may be used to the not-so-melodic call of the hadeda bird here in South Africa, US pop star Pharrell Williams posted two hilarious videos on his Instagram showing that, for foreign guests, the wail of this uniquely South African bird may be a little bit too much to handle, particularly early in the morning.

The Kiffness put the two videos together on his Twitter, and the result is a must-watch.

Williams was in South Africa for his second performance as part of the star-studded line-up for the Global Citizen Festival.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

