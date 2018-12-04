WATCH: Pharrell Williams getting triggered by hadedas is hilarious

While we may be used to the not-so-melodic call of the hadeda bird here in South Africa, US pop star Pharrell Williams posted two hilarious videos on his Instagram showing that, for foreign guests, the wail of this uniquely South African bird may be a little bit too much to handle, particularly early in the morning.

The Kiffness put the two videos together on his Twitter, and the result is a must-watch.

Williams was in South Africa for his second performance as part of the star-studded line-up for the Global Citizen Festival.

Pharrell getting triggered by hadedas is the best thing on the internet today. Welcome to South Africa @Pharrell! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/8InJTqfr9N — The Kiffness (@TheKiffness) December 3, 2018

