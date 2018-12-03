 
Celebrities 3.12.2018 09:23 pm

Black Coffee brags about wife Enhle’s ‘legendary’ Beyonce design

Citizen reporter
Beyonce on stage at the Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival, Sunday 2 December | Image: Driely S. Carter

The couple have finally spoken out about the team behind Beyonce’s beautiful gown.

Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Black Coffee has taken to social media to “brag” about his wife Enhle Maphumulo’s design skills.

Black Coffee said though he normally doesn’t brag about his achievements, he couldn’t help but share that his wife helped design Beyonce’s green-beaded, shimmering gown that she performed in at the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday.

His followers congratulated his wife, and told him he had every right to brag about her achievements.

“It’s called being proud papa. Shout out loud,” said radio and TV personality Somizi Mhlongo.

Even Enhle took to social media to share that she co-designed the gown with Quiteria and George.

She further shared a video of the team working on the gown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

