Kelly Khumalo is engaged

Singer Kelly Khumalo has announced to her fans that she’s engaged to Chad Da Don. Instead of a diamond rock on her finger, the couple decided to tattoo each other’s initials on their ring finger.
“I said yes,” she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Chad also wrote on Instagram: “I asked, she said yea. I love you, my queen.”
View this post on Instagram
I Asked …She Said Yes ????❤️ Love you my Queen cc @kellykhumaloza #MeetTheMansoors
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.