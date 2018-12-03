 
Celebrities 3.12.2018 02:35 pm

Kelly Khumalo is engaged

Citizen reporter
Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don at the Feather Awards. Image: KellyKhumalo/twitter

The ‘Asinne’ hit maker is officially off the market.

Singer Kelly Khumalo has announced to her fans that she’s engaged to Chad Da Don. Instead of a diamond rock on her finger, the couple decided to tattoo each other’s initials on their ring finger.

“I said yes,” she wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I said YES #MeetTheMansoors♥️

A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on

Chad also wrote on Instagram: “I asked, she said yea. I love you, my queen.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I Asked …She Said Yes ????❤️ Love you my Queen cc @kellykhumaloza #MeetTheMansoors

A post shared by RAP STAR (@chad_da_don_official) on

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

