Kelly Khumalo is engaged

Singer Kelly Khumalo has announced to her fans that she’s engaged to Chad Da Don. Instead of a diamond rock on her finger, the couple decided to tattoo each other’s initials on their ring finger.

“I said yes,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram I said YES #MeetTheMansoors♥️ A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on Dec 3, 2018 at 2:26am PST

Chad also wrote on Instagram: “I asked, she said yea. I love you, my queen.”

