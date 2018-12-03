 
menu
Celebrities 3.12.2018 02:26 pm

Beyoncé closed the show in a local Quiteria & George design

Kaunda Selisho
Beyonce on stage at the Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival, Sunday 2 December | Image: Driely S. Carter

Beyonce on stage at the Global Citizen Mandela 100 Festival, Sunday 2 December | Image: Driely S. Carter

The Carters commissioned a number of South Africans to be part of their mammoth production.

As fans continue to bask in the emotions of finally getting to see global megastar Beyoncé perform live alongside her husband, Jay Z, details of the immense production they put on last night have emerged.

Among said details is the fact that she wore a number of local designs for her set – one of which was designed by one half of design duo Quiteria & George.

Made up of Quiteria Kekana and George Malelu, the brand began back in 2009 when the pair met each other at Mpumalanga Fashion Week.

View this post on Instagram

Quiteria and George The Journey Image ????

A post shared by Quiteria & George (@quiteria_george) on

They have since become one of the country’s most acclaimed designers and they remain a firm favourite on red carpets, having dressed celebrities such as Dineo Moeketsi, Enhle Maphumulo, and Thando Thabethe.

Lesotho-born, South African-based designer Georges Malelu took to Facebook to share his pride over having designed the look Beyoncé wore for their closing performance of Forever Young.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The green-beaded, shimmering gown was featured on Beyoncé’s website, where most of her exclusive content gets uploaded, under a segment titled Mandela 100: The Wardrobe.

 

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 02: Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018, in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

The segment features never-before-seen images of the outfits she wore on stage as well as some backstage shots in between performances.

South Africans are also particularly excited about the fact that local photographer and stylist Trevor Stuurman was among the people hired by the Carters to take exclusive images of them for the concert.

This is a pretty big deal when you consider the fact that media outlets were not allowed to film or photograph the couple during their set.

Stuurman’s famous friends and fans took to the timeline to congratulate him for the opportunity.

Stuurman and Malelu are just a few of the locals known to have been hired by the Carters as part of their massive production.

READ NEXT: Beyoncé, Jay-Z dazzle South Africa at Mandela tribute

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.