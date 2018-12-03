Riky Rick strips down, gets nicknamed Riky Wabantu

Rapper Riky Rick has caught the attention of the masses for stripping down to his underwear during a recent performance in Durban for reasons that are still unknown.

Riky shared the video with the caption: “You Wouldn’t Believe Me If I Told You… Thank you @gagasifm ❤️ #CottonFest2019GonnaBeAProblem.”

You Wouldn’t Believe Me If I Told You… THANK YOU Gagasi FM for always supporting me ❤️ #CottonFest2019GonnaBeAProblem #TheRageDontChange Posted by Riky Rick Makhado on Saturday, 1 December 2018

In the video, Riky can be seen taking off items from his outfit and throwing them into the energetic crowd.

The rapper is known for his avant-garde fashion sense and obsession with fashion and clothing, so it was quite a shock for fans to see him do this.

One fan tweeted: “I saw Riky Rick performing with only an underwear ngabe uRiky ukhathele ukudla ukotini manje?” which roughly translates to: “Does that mean Riky Rick tired of eating cotton now?”

“Eating cotton” is slang for dressing well and the term is derived from Riky’s 2016 smash hit Sidlukotini (we are eating cotton).

I saw Riky Rick performing with only an underwear ngabe uRiky ukhathele ukudla ukotini manje? ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/UYkyD88lBf — ???????? (@Imsollyntuli) December 2, 2018

While most commended him for the performance and pledged their undying love and support, others criticised the rapper for his behaviour or expressed their concern for his well being.

That Riky performance was something else. Riky Rick is an amazing performer. YOU WILL NEVER SEE ME IN MY UNDERWEAR! NEVER! ???? — ZAN-D (@DjZanD) December 2, 2018

What is happening here? Is Riky Rick okay? pic.twitter.com/DXTbmHzfFM — Maleka (@Maleka_Moroane) December 2, 2018

If you want to have a good time,cry,be inspired go watch Cassper Nyovest in concert But if you want to lose your marbles & all your morals go and watch Riky Rick!! pic.twitter.com/FxcsmAS7Zj — Godfidence (@BlacFeegar) December 3, 2018

Riky Rick wabantu — Ofentse Matima (@Ofentse_Matima) December 3, 2018

Riky Rick never ceases to shock people, this time he took all of his clothes off during his performance this past weekend. https://t.co/PpDp9Yi0Tt pic.twitter.com/tnSPMrPFlo — Tinotenda Maveneka (@iamkoffee_) December 3, 2018

Can we please discuss Riky Rick for a bit? @rikyrickworld is talented AF but I really don’t want to see his Four Five ????#CottonFest2019 #CottonFest2019GonnaBeAProblem — Sharmila Rana (@Sharmila2502) December 2, 2018

