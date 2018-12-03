You deserved to get robbed for spitting in the faces of the poor – Ntsiki Mazwai

It is no secret that there are very few things that Ntsiki Mazwai is happy about so it came as no surprise that her timeline was filled with Global Citizen vitriol in the weeks leading up to the concert and increasingly over the past 48 hours.

The free concert, hosted by The Motsepe Foundation in conjunction with a number of sponsors and other foundations finally took place yesterday.

It has been trending all morning for the violent and criminal chaos that the event descended into after the concert ended.

Concert-goers have taken to social media to share their stories of being mugged, threatened with weapons, escaping rape and being extorted in order to access things like safe transport.

Wow.. I counted 17 muggings as we waited for the Uber driver. SA ???????? is fucked up ????????????????… We were pushed and threatened like nothing infront of @MetroCops and @SAPS and all they were concerned about is @Gautrain buses moving smoothly #Sasol — ArtSlave (@tebogogxubane) December 3, 2018

I've never felt so helpless like I did this morning. Holding on to my little sister wondering what I was gonna tell my parents if anything had happened to her. Broke down as soon as we got into safe transport. This is crazy, I think a lot of us are going to need counseling — Zweli Mbhele ???????? (@TheZweli) December 3, 2018

Mass muggings, basically a proper crime spree in the presence of police. The worst experience, everyone was so sacred. — Jojo (@SA_Chutu) December 3, 2018

While the country has rallied behind those who fell prey to criminal elements, Mazwai took to Twitter to rejoice over the crime.

Her reasons?

Mazwai claims to be motivated by the Robin Hood nature of it all as she believes the concert was anti-poor and assumes that it was the poor who perpetrated the crimes after the concert.

So the poor attacked the rich last night? ???????????? — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 3, 2018

I don't really care about the safety of the rich to be honest….. — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 2, 2018

Mazwai has condemned those who took action as part of the Global Citizen initiative which saw thousands of people use the app to take action as instructed by Global Citizen in an effort to earn points towards the various ticket draws held over the last few months.

it is dangerous to accept gifts that other children don't get……..next time you will stand with the ones affected. Sorry about your phones but tonight some black families will eat with meat on the plate. — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 3, 2018

She went on to state that people deserved to be robbed for daring to enjoy the tickets they earned.

The concept of this concert was evil, ugly and excluded most people. You deserved to get robbed for spitting in the faces of the poor. Then u put the show near the poor- aninyi perhaps? — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 3, 2018

Here you have a concert on your own land that excludes you and you are giving it an applause? How mentally damaged are you from a scale of 1-10 guys? — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 2, 2018

She went on to allege that the proverbial “they” advertised that the rich are going to a concert and that this set them up for what happened to them after the concert was over.

True. But yesterday was a set up- they advertised that the rich are going to a concert…… https://t.co/VW7qzjm5Po — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 3, 2018

Her assertions were met with strong criticism as many believe crime is not justifiable.

People deserved to be robbed?? Wow sisi — Khanyisile (@ke_Khanyi) December 3, 2018

For once ntsiki… can you atleast say something positive…. uhlez ubona okubi njalo nj — Nelisiwe (@Nelisiw66052681) December 3, 2018

You reach new panicles of being messy everyday https://t.co/X0nTlhgorv — Mommy ✨ (@Mona_toleni) December 3, 2018

As stated above, Mazwai has been against the idea of the Global Citizen concert from the onset but for someone who claimed to be so unbothered by the event, she participated just as much as those who were excited by it as she tweeted throughout the concert.

All you guys are tweeting about is the concert ????????‍♀️ — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 2, 2018

I just want the South African acts to shut it down……. — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 2, 2018

She had a lot to say about most of the performances and speeches so one would be forgiven for assuming that Mazwai watched the concert.

When they lack in creativity they adorn themselves in multiple costumes to distract us — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 3, 2018

6hrs ago I made the prediction akere? https://t.co/n0W1Krssjl — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 2, 2018

How come the Mr Motsepe went on Cassper's stage but would never have the guts to do that on Beyonce's stage? — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 2, 2018

But she later tweeted that she was not watching as it was something she “doesn’t care about.”

How do you guys gather I was watching? Pls balance me? And tell me why you think I would be watching something I don't care about. https://t.co/KuJvd5sjob — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) December 3, 2018

The self-proclaimed feminist has also been very critical of Beyoncé, namely what Mazwai deems her constant state of undress and she also managed to throw sex workers under the bus.

Personally I always felt like Beyoncé was a glorified exotic dancer/stripper — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) November 30, 2018

So I am bitter and miserable for pointing out that Beyoncé uperformana kaUnda? ???????????? — DownloadTheMasterpiece???? (@ntsikimazwai) November 30, 2018

This coming from an avid proponent of nudity, freedom and body positivity.

READ NEXT: Ntsiki Mazwai accuses Malema of corruption

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.