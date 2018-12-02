 
menu
Celebrities 2.12.2018 10:15 am

HHP’s son buries his mom

Citizen reporter
Lerato Khayne, the mother of HHP's only child has died | Image: TVSA

Lerato Khayne, the mother of HHP's only child has died | Image: TVSA

Lerato Khanye was laid to rest at the Waterfall Cemetary on Friday.

Nearly four weeks after burying his father, 13-year-old Leano Tsambo attended the burial of his mother, Lerato Khanye who was laid to rest at the Waterfall Cemetary in Midrand on Friday.

Khanye, who was a scriptwriter at Generations the Legacy succumbed to an illness after being admitted to hospital two weeks ago.

Sunday World reports that her funeral service was held at Alexan-Kopano Community Hall and was attended by friends, family and colleagues from Generations.

Among those colleagues was long-time Generations producer Mfundi Vundla who offered Leano some comforting words.

“To Leano, when people offer a hand of love and support, you should accept it. You are a result of great people; you father was a sterling musician and your mother was a sterling artist,” said Vundla.

READ NEXT: Why HHP tried to commit suicide three times

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The late HHP’s baby mama Lerato Khanye confirmed dead 26.11.2018
The woes of scorned widows 8.11.2018
Lerato Sengadi’s lawyer slams claims that she ‘broke into’ HHP’s house 7.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.