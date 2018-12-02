HHP’s son buries his mom

Nearly four weeks after burying his father, 13-year-old Leano Tsambo attended the burial of his mother, Lerato Khanye who was laid to rest at the Waterfall Cemetary in Midrand on Friday.

Khanye, who was a scriptwriter at Generations the Legacy succumbed to an illness after being admitted to hospital two weeks ago.

Sunday World reports that her funeral service was held at Alexan-Kopano Community Hall and was attended by friends, family and colleagues from Generations.

Among those colleagues was long-time Generations producer Mfundi Vundla who offered Leano some comforting words.

“To Leano, when people offer a hand of love and support, you should accept it. You are a result of great people; you father was a sterling musician and your mother was a sterling artist,” said Vundla.

