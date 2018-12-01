Cassper: There are powerful black people who can ‘make sure’ concert doesn’t happen

Cassper Nyovest has revealed that he is currently dealing with a “hectic issue” that could either make or break his concert set to take place tonight at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

Earlier, the Malome hit maker posted a video of himself in high spirits, dancing and announcing to his Durban fans that he was in the province.

Young Micheal Jackson!!!! DURBAN!!! TODAY IS THE DAY!!! Are you ready to be entertained???? #FillUpMosesMabhida pic.twitter.com/XGKeZCOo21 — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) December 1, 2018

An hour later, he again took to Twitter to ask his fans to pray for him, revealing that he was dealing with a “hectic issue” that could either make or break his concert tonight.

Though he could not share more information on what exactly was happening, Cassper revealed he was sad because he was fighting with “black people” who had the power to either help make his show a success or “make sure” it doesn’t happen.

“All I have is the fans really.

“This show was almost stopped five times and we kept on pushing and persevering! Even right now as we speak I’m dealing with a very hectic issue that is a make or break. I need your prayers. Hopefully we will see this through. I stay prayerful and hopeful,” he said.

