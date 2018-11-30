 
Celebrities 30.11.2018 04:14 pm

Bey and Jay restrict Global Citizen performance broadcast

Citizen reporter
Jay Z and Beyonce will form part of the line up for South Africa's first ever Global Citizen Festival | Image: Instagram

Jay Z and Beyonce will form part of the line up for South Africa's first ever Global Citizen Festival | Image: Instagram

Fans watching from home will only get to see 25 minutes of the couple’s performance.

In an effort to keep their performance exclusive for those who have earned their tickets to attend the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday 2 December, Beyonce and Jay Z have restricted the broadcasting of their set.

Those watching the show via SABC, DSTV or the live stream will only be able to see the first 25 minutes of their performance.

Everything else will be broadcast on DSTV’s pop up channel 199 throughout the day.

There will be repeats of the concert and the additional shows on DStv channel 199 on Monday 3, Tuesday 4, and Wednesday 5 of December.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment as those who had not won tickets were looking forward to seeing the show on TV from home, while those who won tickets used the opportunity to gloat.

