Bey and Jay restrict Global Citizen performance broadcast

In an effort to keep their performance exclusive for those who have earned their tickets to attend the Global Citizen Festival on Sunday 2 December, Beyonce and Jay Z have restricted the broadcasting of their set.

Those watching the show via SABC, DSTV or the live stream will only be able to see the first 25 minutes of their performance.

Everything else will be broadcast on DSTV’s pop up channel 199 throughout the day.

There will be repeats of the concert and the additional shows on DStv channel 199 on Monday 3, Tuesday 4, and Wednesday 5 of December.

Fans took to Twitter to express their disappointment as those who had not won tickets were looking forward to seeing the show on TV from home, while those who won tickets used the opportunity to gloat.

DSTV says they’ll air the first 25 minutes of Beyoncé and Jay performing. 25 MINUTES!! What a joke lol — Youtube: Tondani Ndou (@tondani7ti) November 30, 2018

Morning . Just a reminder that you’re watching Beyoncé for only 25 minutes on Dstv ka Sunday ???? — Aus’Refilwe (@fifimoeng) November 30, 2018

Did @dstv really say we're only gonna watch the 25 minutes of Jay Z and Beyonce performance!? Aninyi perhaps — ThisIs23! (@M_BUCIE) November 29, 2018

Is DSTV legit gonna show only 25 minutes of Global Citizen?? pic.twitter.com/fB2iEGiAGf — Salazar Slytherin (@Felicity_M2) November 29, 2018

Good luck with that 25 minutes you none data having ,non Global Citizens pic.twitter.com/zkaFQysGQB — Retired Global Citizen (@Thembeka__) November 29, 2018

"However, the full performance of Beyoncé and JAY-Z is exclusive to those who have earned their tickets to be inside the stadium on the day.DStv customers will be able enjoy the first 25 minutes of their performance." Stay-at-home Global Citizens, see your lives ???????????? https://t.co/JtTICSGqwa — Purple Babochka ???? (@Purplepoise1) November 29, 2018

Can someone take quality videos of Beyoncé at global citizen ????????????. I can’t live off just 25 minutes ????????‍♀️ — paxton, a scorpio ???? (@paxtonpieters) November 29, 2018

SABC is only showing 25 minutes of Beyonce's performance. Lol wow — Adventures of Tshidiso (@Tshidiso_Ram1) November 30, 2018

Beyonce and JayZ are giving broadcasters only 25 minutes of their performance the rest will be available only on Tidal ???????????????????????? — Retired Global Citizen (@Thembeka__) November 30, 2018

#Asizi 25 minutes for who? For what? We want the whole thing. Y'all busy stressing us out — Mantsimane Sebokolodi (@MantsimaneS) November 29, 2018

And DSTV said they will televise 25 minutes of Beyonce and JayZ Eish that little pic.twitter.com/rAIhRVicUu — #GlobalCitizen ???????? ???????? ???????????????????????? (@SizweSalt) November 29, 2018

