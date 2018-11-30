Castle Lite Unlocks the ULTIMATE SUMMER VIBE on Channel O

While the temperatures are on the rise, the usual TV programmes are not. On Friday 30 November, Castle Lite will be changing all of that, as it unlocks a special edition TV show primed to kickstart your summer vibe like never before.

Castle Lite introduces the ULTIMATE SUMMER VIBE, the celebrity edition of the Ultimate House Party with contestants Da Les, Bontle Modiselle and season 1 winner of UHP Don Dada all vying for the title of king or queen of throwing the ULTIMATE SUMMER VIBE.

The four-episode show will air on DSTV’s Channel O (channel 320) with the first episode airing at 19h00 on Friday, 30 November. The show also features previous UHP host and judge Zulu Mkhathini (formerly known as Dash). With enough twists and turns to keep the celebs on their toes and the drama at an all-time high as they try to outdo the next.

“As a brand, we aim to unlock extraordinary moments for our consumers, whether it is at our concerts, at a bar or even at home. ULTIMATE SUMMER VIBE is another opportunity for our consumers to unlock extra cold as the show is set to kick-start their summer vibe with unexpected entertainment and tips on how to throw their own ULTIMATE SUMMER VIBE” – Ramona Kayembe, Castle Lite Marketing Manager.

Catch Castle Lite’s ULTIMATE SUMMER VIBE on Channel O at 19h00 on the following days:

30 November, 1 December, 7 December and 8 December 2018.

Alcohol is not for sale to persons under the age of 18