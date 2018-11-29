Malema flip-flops on Cassper Nyovest

EFF leader Julius Malema took a break from more serious matters to express excitement about Cassper Nyovest’s upcoming concert, which takes place this weekend at Moses Mabhida stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

“Let’s go papa”, Malema tweeted.

Malema’s excitement may come as a surprise to some, as earlier this year the politician and rapper found themselves at odds over Nyovest’s attempts to copyright the words “Fill up” when used in a hashtag.

The leader of the red berets rushed to the defence of Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani after Nyovest sent him a “cease and desist” letter claiming he was guilty of copyright infringement for using the hashtag #FillUpGiyaniStadium in promotion of his concert in a Limpopo town.

Malema said he would defend Mayengani, advising him not to “be scared of bullies who are threatened by talent”.

The EFF also issued a statement calling Nyovest’s behaviour a “selfish, desperate, and lousy attempt to profit alone on what is, anyway, everyone’s everyday language”.

It was later discovered that since Nyovest had applied for copyright for the term but not yet been granted it, Mayangeni was within his rights to use it.

In any event, it seems that the EFF leader has forgiven the rapper for his “selfish” ways, and may well be seen dancing to Tito Mboweni and other hits on Saturday.

Cassper Nyovest will be attempting to “fill up” the 85,000 seater Durban stadium, following similar campaigns that saw him perform to large audiences at FNB Stadium, Orlando Stadium, and the Ticketpro Dome.

The Citizen reported late last year that, while the rapper didn’t exactly fill up FNB stadium, he came close and should be congratulated on a successful concert.

