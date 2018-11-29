 
Celebrities 29.11.2018 02:10 pm

I got your back, Madiba-Zuma tells her husband

Citizen reporter
Jacob Zuma and his wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma. Picture: Instagram

The former first lady says that even though things may be difficult for her husband right now, he has her support.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma is not shy to talk about her relationship with her husband. In a series of Instagram posts, the former first lady has shared that the “old school” gesture of holding hands with her husband makes her feel more emotionally connected to her husband. This, according to the former first lady, conveys “pure” connection and support and leaves her emotionally charged.

“Holding hands, a beautiful, romantically old-school gesture. Always feel more emotionally connected to my partner, emotionally charged, and conveys pure connection and support. Love batteries recharged. God must have planned it. Wonderful favour. Love can be such a beautiful thing. An emotion that is so strong and passionate. It has so many different feelings. I always fail to describe love,” she said.

Also read: Madiba-Zuma clears rumour that she hesitated to say ‘I do’ to ‘terrorist’ Zuma

Though her family may be going through difficulties, with the former president still fighting for a permanent stay of prosecution in his corruption case, his wife said everything was okay.

“I got your back and I know you got mine too… we are pretty much the same book, just split up into two different volumes. Books get split into volumes when there’s too much inside to be contained by just one book. ”

Also read: Zuma’s wife slates ANC ‘traitors’ who voted against her husband

