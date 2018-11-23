 
Beyoncé in Braam, Bryanston, and Harties?

Citizen reporter
Beyonce will be among the performers at South Africa's first ever Global Citizen concert | Image: Instagram

Beyonce will be among the performers at South Africa's first ever Global Citizen concert | Image: Instagram

Twitter users imagined Bey in a number of popular South African hotspots and their peers almost believed it.

With less than 10 days to go until South Africa’s first ever Global Citizen festival, the entire country is on Beyoncé watch.

Although there are a number of international acts on the lineup, Beyoncé is arguably the most anticipated act of the Global Citizen lineup.

As such, Tweeps have hilariously taken to Twitter to attribute pictures of Beyonce to locations that look similar to popular local locations.

The trend was inspired by Twitter user @thekingkiid who said she was in Harties when a Beyoncé fan account posted an image of her on a patio of a home located near a body of water.

Fellow Twitter user @SuburbanZulu then took the idea and ran with it to create an incredibly believable thread of Beyonce “visiting” local hotspots:

