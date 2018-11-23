Beyoncé in Braam, Bryanston, and Harties?

With less than 10 days to go until South Africa’s first ever Global Citizen festival, the entire country is on Beyoncé watch.

Beyoncé’s publicist just touched down ???? it’s really happening ???? pic.twitter.com/AOKCsS4Lds — Vuyo (@Vuyo_Unchained) November 21, 2018

Although there are a number of international acts on the lineup, Beyoncé is arguably the most anticipated act of the Global Citizen lineup.

Guys ro bona Beyoncé for free in South Africa shame sometimes God is amazing — Certified #GlobalCitizen (@Karabeaux) November 23, 2018

As such, Tweeps have hilariously taken to Twitter to attribute pictures of Beyonce to locations that look similar to popular local locations.

The trend was inspired by Twitter user @thekingkiid who said she was in Harties when a Beyoncé fan account posted an image of her on a patio of a home located near a body of water.

Beyonce is in Haarties. https://t.co/Xw2bvKEXaP — APOLOGISE FOR CHEATING (@thekingkiid) November 22, 2018

Fellow Twitter user @SuburbanZulu then took the idea and ran with it to create an incredibly believable thread of Beyonce “visiting” local hotspots:

Beyoncé? Is that you?!

READ NEXT: How you can ‘earn’ your free ticket to see Beyoncé and Jay-Z

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.