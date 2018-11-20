DJ Zinhle addresses the perception that she used to be lesbian

Speaking to radio personality MacGyver “Mac G” Mukwevho on his new podcast show, the notoriously private DJ Zinhle covered everything from her pre-fame 9 to 5 job, the start of her career, her desire to have more children, to her love life, when she lost her virginity, and her current relationship with AKA.

The pair began by addressing the widespread perception that Zinhle (real name Ntombezinhle Jiyane) used to be lesbian.

Honest question: Is DJ Zinhle a confirmed lesbian or are people unfairly labelling her coz she dresses like Ellen? — Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) November 20, 2011

I refuse to believe DJ Zinhle is a lesbian. Shez waay to fresh TSEK! (-_-) — Wasanga Mehana (@Wasanga_Mayhem) March 21, 2011

MacG began: “When I first met you I thought you were lesbian dude, I’m not gonna lie. When I first met you, you used to always chill with this girl. I never saw you with a guy… And you’re dressing in, like, tomboy clothes…”

Zinhle answered: “A lot of people see to think so. It’s so weird. I don’t know if there’s a lesbian look. I mean there’s nothing wrong with being lesbian.”

The perception seems to have followed her over the years despite her relationships with AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes) and Brendon Naidoo.

In fact, Zinhle’s fans have shared various social media posts about their theory that she is currently in a relationship with her best friend, Pearl Thusi.

Not gonna be surprised if the two of u turn out lesbian… — Zingisa Nogcazi (@TheZingOne) October 26, 2017

Dj Zinhle and Peal Thusi are without a doubt South Africa's hottest lesbian couple ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/YOBjSD1qPz — Miss Adams (@LittleMsMercy) October 14, 2017

Although she remained mum about her current relationship status, Zee openly spoke about her past relationships.

“I’ve always had an incredible love life, I’ve always had an amazing love life. For real though, I’ve always been in good relationships,” said Zinhle.

She opened up about her college boyfriend who was her “first” and shared the story of how they waited until she turned 21 before they could have sex.

She says they broke up due to the demands of her budding DJ career before she had a string of relationships and ended up with AKA, the father of her 3-year-old daughter Kairo.

MacG also shared how he, like many South Africans, was in disbelief about the pairing when he first found out that Zinhle and AKA were together, thinking that they were dating as part of a PR stunt.

“We met at a show in Botswana, I was DJing… I mean I had a big song at the time and he had Victory Lap and a few other songs,” she began.

“So you knew him?” interjected MacG, to which Zinhle responded: “I knew him because I had DMed him.”

She had seen his music and thought he was cute so she reached out to him under the guise of making a song.

At the time, AKA had agreed to make the song which they have not yet made so Zinhle believes he still owes her a song.

“He owes me a song, he promised me a song before the baby,” she said.

She went on to narrate how both their large entourages travelled together in a large combi to the show in Botswana to avoid traffic and how she later found out that AKA had arranged things so that they were forced to travel together.

The crew then begged her to stay after the show but it was AKA’s goading that convinced her to stay with them and go to an after party.

“Did you guys kiss that night?” asked MacG.

“We definitely kissed that night! We were not wasting time,” answered an enthusiastic Zinhle, before adding: “but we did not have sex that night and I remember him saying: ‘Ah, I wasted my time, I could have picked up somebody else.'”

She then spoke about how it took them less than 48 hours to decide that they were an official couple after that weekend.

“We decided and we shook on it and we made rules and everything,” she added.

Three years into their relationship, they decided during a lunch date that they were ready to have a child. After a few tries, that they initially thought weren’t working, Kairo came along.

After the umpteenth question about AKA, Zinhle objected to having to answer any more questions about that portion of her life.

The went on to speak about HHP, depression, and motherhood.

She then slowed down the interview to take a call from AKA whom she referred to as “daddy”.

And just like that, the conversation went back to having AKA as a topic of discussion.

When asked if they were back together, Zinhle said they were simply co-parenting and that people only cared about their new “relationship” because they found it weird that they got along.

Watch the full interview below which features a game of “smash, marry, or pass”:

