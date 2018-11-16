Celebs share tributes to the late Kim Porter

American model, actress, and entrepreneur Kim Porter was found dead in her bed in her Los Angeles home on Thursday and celebrities have flooded social media with tributes to Porter and her family.

She began a career as a model in the late 80s and went on to marry singer Al B. Sure. The pair had a son in 1991 who they named Quincy, after Al B. Sure’s mentor, musician Quincy Jones.

The pair later split and Porter went on to start a relationship with Sean “Diddy” Combs in 1994.

They stayed together for 13 years and had three children together in addition to raising Quincy.

Porter and Diddy had a son who they named Christian Casey Combs, and twin daughters D’Lila Star and Jessie James Combs before they split in 2007. The pair stayed friends and continued to raise their children as co-parents.

Diddy is incredibly upset about the 47-year-old’s death reports Channel24.

According to TMZ, the emergency dispatch call came in as a patient in cardiac arrest. A source also shared with E! News that Kim had been suffering from pneumonia and had been seeing a doctor.

Most celebrities like Diddy and Kimora Lee Simmons immediately made their way to Porter’s house after finding out while the rest, like Rihanna, Drake, Teyana Taylor, and Jada Pinkett Smith took to Instagram to share their condolences.

