Celebrities 15.11.2018 02:10 pm

Bonang: Living alone is sad

Citizen reporter
Bonang Matheba. Image: Instagram

The radio and TV personality’s problem has left her male – and female – fans asking her to hire them to unzip her dresses ‘professionally’.

Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba’s latest tweet has left her with unemployed and employed male and female fans asking her for a job. The TV and radio personality complained on Thursday morning that she was wearing a dress she went to bed in because there was no one to unzip it for her.

“Living alone is sad. Slept in this dress because I couldn’t unzip it last night… Samantha just got to work.. never been happier,” she said.

While some of her followers suggested solutions, including using a wire hanger to solve her problem, others offered to move into her house just so she could have someone to unzip her dresses.

“Can I please be your gardener at least you won’t go through that… I will sleep at the back yard you will just scream ‘Bulelani woza la sathana ndiyafa [Come here, Bulelani, I’m dying]’,” responded @Buja3D, while @Fetsi-Mohale said: “But why choose to be alone while over 17,000,000 Southern African men looking forward just even to have one [dinning] night with you Bonang?”

Another one said sleeping in a dress she wore to a function meant she did not take a bath on her return.

Check out some of the hilarious comments on her tweet:

