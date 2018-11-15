Bonang: Living alone is sad

Bonang ‘Queen B’ Matheba’s latest tweet has left her with unemployed and employed male and female fans asking her for a job. The TV and radio personality complained on Thursday morning that she was wearing a dress she went to bed in because there was no one to unzip it for her.

“Living alone is sad. Slept in this dress because I couldn’t unzip it last night… Samantha just got to work.. never been happier,” she said.

….living alone is sad. Slept in this dress because I couldn’t unzip it last night…. Samantha just got to work.. never been happier. ????????????????????‍♀️ — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) November 15, 2018

While some of her followers suggested solutions, including using a wire hanger to solve her problem, others offered to move into her house just so she could have someone to unzip her dresses.

“Can I please be your gardener at least you won’t go through that… I will sleep at the back yard you will just scream ‘Bulelani woza la sathana ndiyafa [Come here, Bulelani, I’m dying]’,” responded @Buja3D, while @Fetsi-Mohale said: “But why choose to be alone while over 17,000,000 Southern African men looking forward just even to have one [dinning] night with you Bonang?”

Another one said sleeping in a dress she wore to a function meant she did not take a bath on her return.

Check out some of the hilarious comments on her tweet:

Let me come and stay with you B* pic.twitter.com/61cLErtJJU — D-Major (@LesegoShokane) November 15, 2018

Weird fact, I'm actually the best unzipper out there. Years and years of helping my mum as a kid. pic.twitter.com/PqgZlnmQdg — Sarkeey..✨ (@Sarkeey_) November 15, 2018

I just registered a company ,we offer companionship, and free Zip service pic.twitter.com/QlNaNRrGpx — MGCININDEBELE (@MzansiKaNdaba) November 15, 2018

I could move in with you if you want me to ???? pic.twitter.com/gdTNUDLie3 — Rearabetswe (@frvnkywhxte) November 15, 2018

Queen…so sad….and DAT means ur didn't bath last nite…sorry dear — Refilwe nakedi (@Refilwenakedi2) November 15, 2018

Lemme come and live with you for free. I can fly from Nigeria right now — Sammy (@iAm_MrSammy) November 15, 2018

Awww ???????? send me your address. I'll even wash your underwear — Phumz Madonsela (@PhumzMadonsela) November 15, 2018

The page of sleeping without bathing ???? is a serious issue pic.twitter.com/ooKzS8zEEx — Tembe ???????? (@BJTembe1) November 15, 2018

Hire me I'll that girl who assists in such things yabo unzipping your dress, pouring champagne for you, comb ur wig…all this cheap cheap for only 9k nd thats a special just for you???????????? — thembekile (@thembza_slender) November 15, 2018

Thats sad????, this should not happen to you ever again????. This could be easily fixed. How about u hire me as your 'Dress unziper' and i promise i will make sure you never sleep in a ziped dress ever again. Please contact me i specialize in such. — MAIN???????? (@JAYcobe_) November 15, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.