Idris Elba hilariously responds to his Gigaba-looking doll

British doll manufacturer Emperis recently released an £850 Idris Elba doll that went on sale on November 5 and has since trended globally because it looks nothing like the actor.
According to social media users, the doll, which features a bald head, narrow face, slim nose, and a trimmed goatee, looks a lot more similar to the likes of American television host Montell Williams, actor Romany Malco, or even former South African home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.
Someone manufactured a doll that looks more like Montel Williams than Idris pic.twitter.com/30UN7G4trE
— Tessa (@CurtessaJacques) November 14, 2018
This is GigaDoll go shot the glasses fele https://t.co/iTW1f5yxyX
— Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) November 13, 2018
Thousands of tweets have been sent in response to news of the doll and even Idris himself joined the fun by simply tweeting an image of Montell Jordan.
— Idris Elba (@idriselba) November 14, 2018
In an interview with UK publication Metro, the toy manufacturer have called the doll’s look their “artistic interpretation” of the actor who was recently named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive and featured on the cover of the magazine’s annual special.
View this post on Instagram
Who'd have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don't forget to grab your issue this week, link in bio. I'm honoured & thankful. But what’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference! ????????
Malco also had something to say about the doll.
I'm done with ALL of ya'll! https://t.co/QRh25VZbzb
— Romany Malco (@TeamRomany) November 14, 2018
I cannot compete with the internet today! Ya'll win! ???? pic.twitter.com/POXbjeKRJy
— Romany Malco (@TeamRomany) November 14, 2018
???????????? It's like that?!?! https://t.co/LsTJG2VWzL
— Romany Malco (@TeamRomany) November 14, 2018
