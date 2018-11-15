Idris Elba hilariously responds to his Gigaba-looking doll

British doll manufacturer Emperis recently released an £850 Idris Elba doll that went on sale on November 5 and has since trended globally because it looks nothing like the actor.

According to social media users, the doll, which features a bald head, narrow face, slim nose, and a trimmed goatee, looks a lot more similar to the likes of American television host Montell Williams, actor Romany Malco, or even former South African home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.

Someone manufactured a doll that looks more like Montel Williams than Idris pic.twitter.com/30UN7G4trE — Tessa (@CurtessaJacques) November 14, 2018

This is GigaDoll go shot the glasses fele https://t.co/iTW1f5yxyX — Thula Sindi (@thulasindi) November 13, 2018

Thousands of tweets have been sent in response to news of the doll and even Idris himself joined the fun by simply tweeting an image of Montell Jordan.

In an interview with UK publication Metro, the toy manufacturer have called the doll’s look their “artistic interpretation” of the actor who was recently named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive and featured on the cover of the magazine’s annual special.

Malco also had something to say about the doll.

I'm done with ALL of ya'll! https://t.co/QRh25VZbzb — Romany Malco (@TeamRomany) November 14, 2018

I cannot compete with the internet today! Ya'll win! ???? pic.twitter.com/POXbjeKRJy — Romany Malco (@TeamRomany) November 14, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.