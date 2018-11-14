WATCH: Migos remix Whitney Houston on Carpool Karaoke

Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo’s recent appearance on the Carpool Karaoke section of The Late Late Show with James Corden has provided music lovers across the world with the trap remix to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody we never knew we needed.

Corden took the trap trio on a drive through Los Angeles as they sang their biggest songs along with some of history’s biggest pop hits.

Migos have become popular for both their signature dance, the dab, and their style of ad-libbing on the music they make and they added both of these elements to their rendition of Houston’s timeless, chart-topping hit.

The full Migos Carpool Karaoke episode is here. Watch: https://t.co/PusPDU66DQ pic.twitter.com/0poKG1faX0 — Navjosh (@Navjosh) November 14, 2018

In addition to the sing-alongs, Corden interviewed the group on the origin of their signature dance move, Donald Glover’s declaration of Bad and Boujee as “the best song to make love to”, and the obscene amounts of cash that they carry which ended up being used for a quick shopping spree.

Watch the full segment below:

WATCH: Trevor Noah shows off his rapping skills

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.