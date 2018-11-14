 
menu
Celebrities 14.11.2018 11:15 am

WATCH: Migos remix Whitney Houston on Carpool Karaoke

Citizen reporter
Migos on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

Migos on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden.

The popular trap trio gave Whitney Houston’s smash hit a trap twist.

Offset, Takeoff, and Quavo’s recent appearance on the Carpool Karaoke section of The Late Late Show with James Corden has provided music lovers across the world with the trap remix to Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody we never knew we needed.

Corden took the trap trio on a drive through Los Angeles as they sang their biggest songs along with some of history’s biggest pop hits.

Migos have become popular for both their signature dance, the dab, and their style of ad-libbing on the music they make and they added both of these elements to their rendition of Houston’s timeless, chart-topping hit.

In addition to the sing-alongs, Corden interviewed the group on the origin of their signature dance move, Donald Glover’s declaration of Bad and Boujee as “the best song to make love to”, and the obscene amounts of cash that they carry which ended up being used for a quick shopping spree.

Watch the full segment below:

WATCH: Trevor Noah shows off his rapping skills

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fikile Mbalula asks ‘zintoni iMigos’ sets Twitter alight 26.10.2017
Queen Twerk denies hooking up with Migos rapper 25.10.2017
It looks like Cardi B may have dumped Migos beau Offset over ‘Queen Twerk’ encounter 24.10.2017

 

Black Friday Counter

05

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.