Somizi slammed for shading SA Idols contestant

Sunday night’s penultimate episode of SA Idols was turned into a dramatic exchange on social media after Somizi’s comment rubbed the Twittersphere up the wrong way.

The flamboyant judge is a fan favourite because of his outspoken nature, but when Somgaga made a “mean” comment about Thato’s performance, things turned on him on social media.

During the big finale, Idols viewers from around the country got the opportunity to listen to both of the finalists’ new singles, including Thato, who sang a new track titled Blow by Blow. It’s an unsaid rule that the meanest comments from the judges should be reserved for earlier stages in the competition; by the time we reach the finals of any Idols franchise, the judges usually stick to positive feedback.

Even the infamously mean Randall Abrahams tends to turn on the charm for the closing rounds where he shares uncharacteristically kind feedback and encouragement. Somizi clearly didn’t receive the memo on Sunday because when Thato sang his new single, the Metro FM presenter was less than impressed.

Somizi aired his feelings after Thato debuted the song when he said that it lacked star quality.

The judge suggested that it “wasn’t all that great” and didn’t look the least bit impressed after hearing Blow by Blow for the first time.

Somizi seems like the thick-skinned type, but even he couldn’t have expected the social media backlash that followed his comment:

Trust me this track will blow up,not sure what Somizi is smoking????Clearly he is a Yanga loyalist,but he will be crying with Yanga when my fav Thato walks away the ultimate winner of Idols???? — SubZero (@Bizaro83) November 11, 2018

mxm????somizi is crazy????the only thing embi on idols tonight is unathi's hairstyle ????#IdolsSA — mmeli khawula (@MmeliKhawula) November 11, 2018

Somizi has his own winner already which is very wrong.Somizi must let the process takes its own course.

He has shown today that he dislikes Thato in public and exposed himself professionally,I recommend him to be fired from the show.Public makes Idols not Somizi!! — Assorc Sichukumiso (@sichukumiso) November 11, 2018

Somizi we will download Thato's song no matter what you say. #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/8lCm1Z5ISc — Nonkululeko Khumalo (@nonkululeko01) November 11, 2018

Somizi's Hate towards #Thato is even making me love and vote for him More nxaaaaa#IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/7eOaUbm5il — Scoopy (@Scoopy_ZA) November 11, 2018

As you can see from the tweets above, Somizi was accused of promoting an anti-Thato (or Pro-Yanga) agenda by many of Thato’s fans.

With that said, there were a few people who quietly agreed with Somizi’s criticism:

I completely agree wit Somizi…I luv Thato n I will vote for hm bt honestly do song is definitely not fr hm…Thato is a great singer n the song is also great bt it does nt mix with his style n hs voice… thank you Somizi for ur honesty and great understanding in music #IdolsSA — Jaylo (@Jaylo86603989) November 12, 2018

???????? I love Somizi's honesty so much. Thato's song is terrible. Ba sabotage'itse ngwana. — How long luv? (@TeighNkosi) November 11, 2018

