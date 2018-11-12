Sophie Lichaba is not dead

Actor Sophie Lichaba has broken her silence on rumours that she was either dead or in ICU fighting for her life. In a video she recently shared on Instagram, Lichaba decided to clear the air after months of fake rumours about her death so she could let her fans know she was still very much alive.

She said: “These past few weeks I have been trending. It’s quite boring because I am not dead, I am not a zombie, and I am definitely not in ICU because I’m talking to you now.”

The actor has been battling with diabetes for a while now, a disease that has seen her losing weight. Pictures of her looking slimmer have been circulating on social media, with some eventually concluding she was dead.

“For those who have been writing horrible, boring messages, please find better things to do with your time because I have better things to do with my time. I love you guys and God bless,” she said.

She also thanked her fans who have been sending messages of support.

“You know what, I cannot be strong enough without your support. I will fight this disease, but you know what, I am alive by the grace of God and by your prayers. Thank you so much.”

Watch her video below:

