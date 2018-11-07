DJ Mobi Dixon gets married… again

Over a year after announcing that he is officially married, South African hitmaker Mobi Dixon has tied the knot once again.

The DJ, whose real name is Mabi Ntuli, recommitted to his wife Palesa Rashama in an official ceremony hosted by his family in the Eastern Cape over the weekend.

Daily Sun reports that the pair initially got married in a traditional ceremony in Spruitview in Ekurhuleni in April 2017 after Ntuli (33) finished paying off lobola to the Rashama family and was subsequently welcomed as their son-in-law.

Rashama and Ntuli have known each other for over a decade and they share a young son together who Ntuli often refers to as his “executive producer”.

Earlier this year, Ntuli was disqualified from the SAMA’s after it was found that his song that got nominated in the best remix category was a remix of an international song and not a local song as stipulated by the rules.

He recently released a 10-track album called 10 Steps Forward which takes a retrospective look at the evolution of house music over the last decade. The theme of the album was also chosen as an ode to Ntuli’s last decade in the industry.

