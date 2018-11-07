E! to honour fashion icon Victoria Beckham

E! has announced that Victoria Beckham will receive the first E! People’s Choice Awards fashion icon award.

The creative director of the Victoria Beckham brand and internationally recognised style icon will receive the award honouring her for her global influence on the fashion industry.

The E! People’s Choice Awards will be broadcast live on E! – DStv Channel 124 – on Monday at 2am.

“I feel so honoured to be receiving the first fashion icon award at the awards. This year, I am celebrating 10 years of my brand, and this is a wonderful way to mark that decade”, said Beckham, 44.

“I’m so grateful to be the inaugural recipient – I love what I do and love that I have been given the opportunity to empower women through my collections. November 11 will be a very special moment for me.”

Jen Neal, executive vice-president for marketing at E!, said: “Victoria Beckham is a powerful businesswoman, fashion designer and true inspiration and voice for modern-day women.

“Celebrating its 10th anniversary, her brand is culturally influential across the globe and we couldn’t think of anyone better suited to receive the inaugural E! People’s Choice Awards fashion icon award.”

Since launching in 2008, the Victoria Beckham fashion brand has developed a distinctive and modern language of clothing.

The brand was awarded the Designer Brand of the Year accolade at the British Fashion Awards in 2011 and in 2014.

