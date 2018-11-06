Rihanna hits Trump with a cease-and-desist

Following tip-offs from her fans that her music has been played at various campaign events affiliated to US President Donald Trump, Rihanna has slapped “45” (as he is commonly known) with a cease-and-desist order.

Not for much longer…me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip! https://t.co/dRgRi06GrJ — Rihanna (@rihanna) November 5, 2018

Rolling Stone reports that Riri’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to White House attorneys, saying that she had “not provided her consent to Mr Trump to use her music, calling the use “improper”.

A letter in the publication’s possession stated: “It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track Don’t Stop the Music in connection with a number of political events held across the United States.”

Rihanna has become the latest in a string of artists to slap Trump with such an order as the likes of Pharrell Williams and Guns N’ Roses have previously sent lawyer’s letters to the White House.

In addition, some artists have even gone a step further by endorsing the opposition.

