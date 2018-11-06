 
menu
Celebrities 6.11.2018 11:57 am

Rihanna hits Trump with a cease-and-desist

Citizen reporter
Rihanna is furious about the fact that her music has been played at Trump rallies | Image: Instagram

Rihanna is furious about the fact that her music has been played at Trump rallies | Image: Instagram

After being alerted to the fact that her music has been played at various campaign events related to Donald Trump, Rihanna has vowed to ‘stop the music’.

Following tip-offs from her fans that her music has been played at various campaign events affiliated to US President Donald Trump, Rihanna has slapped “45” (as he is commonly known) with a cease-and-desist order.

Rolling Stone reports that Riri’s legal team sent a cease-and-desist letter to White House attorneys, saying that she had “not provided her consent to Mr Trump to use her music, calling the use “improper”.

A letter in the publication’s possession stated: “It has come to our attention that President Trump has utilized [Rihanna’s] musical compositions and master recordings, including her hit track Don’t Stop the Music in connection with a number of political events held across the United States.”

Rihanna has become the latest in a string of artists to slap Trump with such an order as the likes of Pharrell Williams and Guns N’ Roses have previously sent lawyer’s letters to the White House.

In addition, some artists have even gone a step further by endorsing the opposition.

View this post on Instagram

FLORIDA: You have the opportunity to make history this election. The US has only had four black Governors in its entire history, and we can help make #AndrewGillum the next one and Florida’s first! If you’re tired of feeling like you don’t matter in the political process, know the most important thing you can do in supporting a candidate is finding someone who will take on critical issues such as: making minimum wage a livable wage, paying teachers what their worth, ensuring criminal justice reform, making healthcare a right, and repealing Stand Your Ground. That’s a platform we MUST support. Let’s #bringithome, Florida. Vote @andrewgillum. And VOTE YES on Amendment 4 to restore voting rights to folks who have already paid their debt to society. VOTE on November 6th!

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Fox News backs CNN in case against Trump’s administration 15.11.2018
Police stop protesters approaching Trump motorcade in Paris 11.11.2018
Trump slams Macron’s ‘insulting’ EU army proposals 10.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.