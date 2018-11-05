HHP’s son reportedly locked out of father’s house

Only a day after Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo’s funeral, Nkululeko Ncana, who claims to be a family member, took to Twitter on Monday morning to share the continuing drama at the motswako rapper’s home in Randpark Ridge, Randburg.

In a series of tweets, Ncana said HHP’s son, along with the housekeeper and her son who Jabba was taking care of, were left out in the cold after locks were allegedly changed at the rapper’s house. A locksmith was reportedly given instructions to change the locks between 12am and 1am on Sunday, leaving the child out in the cold.

Ncana said: “I fetched his clothes and school books outside the house. Now what? This is what it’s about. Nevertheless, the boy will be back home soon. It’s illegal occupation. Among the stuff is his school uniform and books.”

He said a case of breaking and entering had been opened at the Honeydew Police Station.

Calls to confirm the case with the station were unsuccessful.

Ncana said “heavies with questionable hygiene habits” and the cops were sent to the house to warn the Tsambo family against trespassing.

“I actually was [trespassing]. I went to fetch the boy’s things. I’m happy to get sued. Facts can’t be created. There are neighbours and other people present who further witnessed this,” he said.

I actually was. I went to fetch the boy’s things. I’m happy to get sued. Facts can’t be created. There are neighbors and other ppl present who further witnessed this. And yes, he back from Mahikeng. https://t.co/xUeZVlO8US — NkululekoNcana (@NkululekoNcana) November 5, 2018

The drama started last week after HHP’s partner, Lerato Sengadi, applied for an interdict to halt the official civic funeral at the Johannesburg High Court.

In court papers, Sengadi claimed that HHP would have wanted to be buried at Westpark Cemetery in Johannesburg while his family insisted on burying him in his hometown of Mahikeng without her involvement, claiming the two were never married.

Sengadi was also demanding access to his assets, including his Randpark Ridge house.

Judge Mokgoatlheng ruled in her favour and declared her Jabba’s customary wife.

Sengadi said her court victory was not only for her, but other widows who had been marginalised by their in-laws in moments of grief.

She wrote in an Instagram post: “To all the women who choose to ridicule me for doing what is right; I pray that this never happens to you or your daughter or your best friend etc, but if it does you will remember me and know that you can fight for what is right.”

However, Ncana told the Sowetan that the Tsambo family would appeal the high court ruling that Sengadi was Jabba’s customary wife.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.