Celebrities 3.11.2018 09:44 am

WATCH: HHP’s official civic funeral in Mahikeng

Kaunda Selisho
Lerato Sengadi and HHP during happier times at a Black Panther premiere earlier this year | Image: Instagram

The gentle giant is being laid to rest in his home town in an official ceremony planned and hosted by the province.

Mahikeng’s Mmabatho Convention Centre is filled with thousands of people who made their way to the North West to pay their last respects to rapper Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsambo.

The entertainer was found dead in his bedroom last Wednesday in Johannesburg by his helper after he killed himself following years of depression.

His body arrived at his hometown in the North West Friday night.

The funeral was almost halted after his customary wife Lerato Sengadi filed for a court interdict to stop proceedings, claiming that her in-laws were trying to exclude her from the process.

Speaking at the Johannesburg High Court Judge Mokgoatlheng ruled that Sengadi was in fact Tsambo’s customary wife but decided against halting the funeral which had already been planned and partially paid for.

HHP will be laid to rest at the hero’s acre section of the Mmabatho cemetery.

HHP's wife claims CAT addiction in court papers

