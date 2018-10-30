Bonang plans to take 300 girls to university by 2021

Bonang Matheba is determined to give more young girls a tertiary education over the next few years through her Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund.

Taking to Twitter earlier this week, B revealed that she’s set herself a goal of 300 girls by 2021.

“My target is to send 300 girls to university by 2021. Crazy but possible,” she tweeted.

My target is to send 300 girls to university by 2021….. crazy, but possible!! God willing. ????????????????❤️ — Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) October 29, 2018

“Wanna know why I’m smiling so hard? Because in 2019, 10 more South African girls will receive the incredible opportunity of going to university!

“Last night we announced our plans for the 2019 Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund Programme & boooooyyyy am I excited! I’ve partnered with an incredible organisation who believe in my passion for educating the African girl child.”

Bonang launched the Bonang Matheba Bursary Fund last year after she was approached by a young woman for help in paying her registration fees.

B agreed to pay R6 500 towards the young woman’s fees but later decided to award 10 young girls full bursaries.

Brought to you by All4Women

