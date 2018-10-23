Getting to know Babes Wodumo

In this week’s episode of Tropika Smoooth Fan, Babes Wodumo scoured the country for her biggest fans while viewers at home uncovered some interesting facts about the star during the exciting live quiz show.

Four diehard fans were chosen out of thousands to compete in a variety of interactive games and, ultimately, Nthabiseng Senatle was officially crowned Babes’ “smooothest” fan.

These are some things people learnt about Babes:

While the star goes under the stage name Babes Wodumo, her real name is Bongekile Simelane.

Her stage name means “The Famous Babes” and came to light after friends believed she had the same eyes as a member of the music group, The Babes.

The star added Wodumo to her stage name after she became famous for excelling at activities like dancing, acting, soccer and athletics.

Babes is famous for her collaborations with DJ Mampintsha, the producer of the star’s smash hit, Wololo, which saw her become the first female to take the gqom genre mainstream.

