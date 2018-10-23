 
menu
Celebrities 23.10.2018 10:45 am

Getting to know Babes Wodumo

Citizen reporter
Babes Wodumo. Image: Instagram

Babes Wodumo. Image: Instagram

The star’s smash hit ‘Wololo’ saw her become the first female to take the gqom genre mainstream.

In this week’s episode of Tropika Smoooth Fan, Babes Wodumo scoured the country for her biggest fans while viewers at home uncovered some interesting facts about the star during the exciting live quiz show.

Four diehard fans were chosen out of thousands to compete in a variety of interactive games and, ultimately, Nthabiseng Senatle was officially crowned Babes’ “smooothest” fan.

These are some things people learnt about Babes:

While the star goes under the stage name Babes Wodumo, her real name is Bongekile Simelane.

Her stage name means “The Famous Babes” and came to light after friends believed she had the same eyes as a member of the music group, The Babes.

The star added Wodumo to her stage name after she became famous for excelling at activities like dancing, acting, soccer and athletics.

Babes is famous for her collaborations with DJ Mampintsha, the producer of the star’s smash hit, Wololo, which saw her become the first female to take the gqom genre mainstream.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Twitter laughs at Mampintsha for feeling sorry for ‘ostrich’ 9.11.2018
WATCH: Mampintsha ‘quits’ music over ‘beef’ with industry peers 11.10.2018
Masechaba Ndlovu addresses backlash over awkward Anatii interview 9.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.