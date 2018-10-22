 
menu
Celebrities 22.10.2018 04:24 pm

Simphiwe Dana defends her work with government

Kaunda Selisho
Simphiwe Dana | Image: Twitter

Simphiwe Dana | Image: Twitter

Dana was part of a large delegation of women travelling with Bathabile Dlamini’s department to support Omotoso trial victims.

Popular musician and activist Simphiwe Dana has had to defend her work as a gender activist after detractors questioned her recent work both as one of the performers at an Albertina Sisulu tribute event, and as a famous face in support of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s victims during the ongoing trial in PE.

Dana, who travelled to court as part of a delegation in Bathabile Dlamini’s department, tweeted that her trip was “courtesy of the Department of Women” and this left many wondering how much her activism “was costing the tax payer.”

Dana previously got lambasted for lending her support to the #FeesMustFall movement at the height of the student strike action alongside popular rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes).

Dana took to Twitter to explain her decision to attend the trial, stating “ok let me address this. I am a part of the gender machinery as a stakeholder to the Department Of Women in addressing the very urgent GBV and femicide issues in the country. I have worked in the Gender based violence sector in my personal capacity as a known musician. And as a result I have been included in an array of programs that are set to curb the scourge of GBV in SA. I have done a lot of activism work with different departments over the years and cannot be paid with a flight ticket. As a woman activist I’m not easily deterred by negativity with regards to my activism, and I’ve faced a lot of negativity. In fact it fuels me.”

She went on to ask that people shift focus from her activism “to the urgent work that needs to be done for women of this country.” Dana also stated that she will not comment any further on the comments made about her activism.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
PE suspected hijacker in hospital after crash with stolen car 9.11.2018
Debates to start over Port Elizabeth, airport and Uitenhage name changes 8.11.2018
Bid to ban ANC, EFF from protesting outside Omotoso’s church 6.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.