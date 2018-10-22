Simphiwe Dana defends her work with government

Popular musician and activist Simphiwe Dana has had to defend her work as a gender activist after detractors questioned her recent work both as one of the performers at an Albertina Sisulu tribute event, and as a famous face in support of Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s victims during the ongoing trial in PE.

At the PE high court to support Omotoso’s victims. Courtesy of the Department of Women pic.twitter.com/cNCVAxnEBc — Firebrand (@simphiwedana) October 22, 2018

Dana, who travelled to court as part of a delegation in Bathabile Dlamini’s department, tweeted that her trip was “courtesy of the Department of Women” and this left many wondering how much her activism “was costing the tax payer.”

This is wasteful and fruitless expenditure of taxpayers money…they should provide actual support to the victim not flying celebs around to attend trial to show support. It’s a miss for me…. — Siphokazi Menta (@sporomenta) October 22, 2018

Simphiwe Dana is talking about things no one asked her. She must just come out and tell us how much she’s getting paid. It’s our money funding this trip of hers. The “work” this department is about to dish her way is also our money. pic.twitter.com/KbDqyP5yWG — Tshepo (@tshepo87) October 22, 2018

The majority of people bashing Simphiwe Dana for attending the #OmotosoTrial with the Department of Women…are MEN.

Sifunani kwiindaba zoomama? — Sandman (@UncleMxo) October 22, 2018

Simphiwe Dana “supporting” rape victims by using tax payers money. This is how artists in this country are proxies for politicians. Bathabile Dlamini has never cared for rape victims pic.twitter.com/oLM7iTfChN — Tshepo (@tshepo87) October 22, 2018

I hope it's not true that you went there at the expense of taxpayers. If you are an activist you shouldn't be waiting on the state to give you resources to go support another woman. — Lethabo Mbawo???????? (@MbawoLive) October 22, 2018

Simphiwe Dana traveled with Bathabile Dlamini to PE in support of Omotoso victims, under the Department of Women. — La Quica (@_Asenati) October 22, 2018

Dana previously got lambasted for lending her support to the #FeesMustFall movement at the height of the student strike action alongside popular rapper AKA (real name Kiernan Forbes).

simphiwe dana o nale go tlapela, sala a re tena re le bantsi ka #FeesMustFall 2015, around this time of the year. activism done to show off is exhausting — Masego Maikano Zimkhita (@SegoSpeaks_) October 22, 2018

Dana took to Twitter to explain her decision to attend the trial, stating “ok let me address this. I am a part of the gender machinery as a stakeholder to the Department Of Women in addressing the very urgent GBV and femicide issues in the country. I have worked in the Gender based violence sector in my personal capacity as a known musician. And as a result I have been included in an array of programs that are set to curb the scourge of GBV in SA. I have done a lot of activism work with different departments over the years and cannot be paid with a flight ticket. As a woman activist I’m not easily deterred by negativity with regards to my activism, and I’ve faced a lot of negativity. In fact it fuels me.”

For many years I’ve availed myself, for free, on any of these issues. In support of women’s struggle. The Omotoso case is not the only aspect I will be engaging with. I, Simphiwe Dana, approached the presidency to include me in the upcoming Gender Summit as I believe I have… — Firebrand (@simphiwedana) October 22, 2018

She went on to ask that people shift focus from her activism “to the urgent work that needs to be done for women of this country.” Dana also stated that she will not comment any further on the comments made about her activism.

