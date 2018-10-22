Kelly Khumalo slams body-shamers over new music video

For years Kelly Khumalo has been on the receiving end of unwarranted hate, which includes being body shamed and being called cursed for the deaths that have occurred around her.

Every time Kelly is spotted with a new guy – professionally or romantically – trolls attack her and warn the guy to steer clear because she’s “cursed”.

The cyber bullying squad went into overdrive yet again on Friday after Kelly shared some really saucy behind-the-scenes pics from her video shoot with Chad Da Don.

Chad and Kelly were shooting the music video for their track ‘Dance Comigo’.

In the video the songstress wore a revealing black body suit and could be seen getting rather close to Chad.

The comments section of the post was lit and while most fans commented on it being flames, some trolls dragged Kelly for her cellulite and warned Chad to keep a distance.

The clip of Kelly and Chad locking lips during the shoot has received over 110 000 views over the past few days.

Kelly – who has no time for trolls – noticed the negative comments and addressed it in a short video.

“Voetsek. If you say I am as powerful as I am, how much are you saying about me,” she said.

In August last year Kelly was dragged on Twitter after a performance on Idols SA for her “unbleached armpits”.

A few days after the fiasco Kelly told male followers on the platform that body shaming was a form of abuse.

“To all the men who didn’t know attacking and body shaming women on twitter is a form of abuse, Happy Women’s Month,” she tweeted at the time.

Kelly Khumalo may have forgotten to bleach her armpits but we haven't forgotten Senzo… Who killed Senzo Meyiwa? #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/LiWB5bBjVk — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) July 30, 2017

Brought to you by All4Women.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.