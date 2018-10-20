Nasty C to make it rain diamonds on upcoming tour

This is not a drill, the Strings and Bling rapper is running a no-strings-attached competition where one of his lucky fans could win some bling.

The rapper took to his Instagram to announce that he was giving away a diamond chain to a fan who can post the best impersonation of him.

To be fair, a number of Nasty C impersonators have hit the streets in recent months and it looks as if the Coolest Kid in Africa rapper has found a way to capitalise on this. In the video announcement, Nasty C revealed the competition instructions before adding that the competition would only be open to fans who had bought tickets to his concert.

Nasty C was also helped by Dr Smile LexLeo who had the honour of fetching the “ice” from a literal freezer before showing it off to Nasty’s fans:

Free Diamonds @shohrehcustomade #IvysonTour IM IN DAT MODE A post shared by IVYSON TOUR (@nasty_csa) on Oct 17, 2018 at 8:45am PDT

Many of Nasty C’s biggest fans were excited by the news, while a few complained that the competition was seemingly only exclusive to those in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Some commentators replied: “Haaaa @nasty_csa in durban u didn’t bring this chain thing up…I’d love to have one but m frm Durbs #031” “DURBAN IVYSON TOUR DOLOLO.. SICULE SACULA KODWA” (But we sang and sang for you!) “Charity begins at Home Buddy, you left Durban Hanging”

