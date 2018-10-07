Nandi Madida pulls a Kylie Jenner with her second pregnancy

Media personality Nandi Madida is reportedly expecting her second child with musician husband Zakes Bantwini (real name Zakhele Madida) but she will keep it all under wraps this time around.

This is according to a Sunday Sun report citing sources close to the couple who claim that she is currently five months pregnant and is no longer able to hide her baby bump.

Madida has always been vocal about her intentions to have another child but she is reportedly taking a different approach to her life after unconfirmed reports about her husband’s alleged infidelity.

She did not appreciate the attention that those reports brought to her marriage.

A third source told the publication that “she just wants to enjoy her pregnancy without pressure and media glare,” much like Kylie Jenner who only confirmed her pregnancy after she gave birth to her daughter Stormi.

A quick scroll through Madida’s Instagram shows her in strategically designed outfits that all create volume around her belly and a number of poses that definitely make it seem like she’s hiding a baby bump.

The couple already has a two-year-old son named Shaka.

