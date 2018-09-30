WATCH: Serena Williams raises breast cancer awareness in topless video

Tennis legend Serena Williams recently joined a campaign, called “I Touch Myself”, hosted by Breast Cancer Network Australia (BCNA).

As part of the campaign, Williams sang “I Touch Myself” while holding her breasts in a recent Instagram video.

The initiative is aimed at helping women catch breast cancer early by regularly checking themselves. It was inspired by Aussie rock band the Divinyls frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett, who passed away from breast cancer in 2013, the organisation said on their website.

Williams wishes to emphasise the widespread plight of breast cancer, “an issue that affects all women of all colours, all around the world.” Although the video was out of her comfort zone, it was worth it.

“Early detection is key – it saves so many lives. I just hope this helps to remind women of that,” she said in her Instagram post.

Watch the video below:

