Sophie Ndaba claps back at cyber bullies

South African actress Sophie Ndaba has responded to negative comments and allegations made on social media about her weight loss, reports City Buzz.

“Some people sadden me because I have lost both my parents through diabetes,” said Ndaba.

This follows the circulation of a before and after picture of the actress’ weight transformation coupled with not-so-flattering observations of Ndaba’s weight loss.

Famous for her 20-year role as Queen Moroka in Generations, the star took to Instagram to address the cyber bullying she had been subjected to for the past few days.

In the post, Ndaba said she started her weight loss journey due to obesity which affected her health and wanted to encourage people dealing with weight issues.

Ndaba has been living with diabetes and vowed to fight and encourage those who are suffering from the deadly disease and helps others prevent it.

“I’m an ambassador for those of us suffering from diabetes and those who are obese but too scared to fight. I will never hide for anyone,” she said.

The actress also took the moment to announce that she will be starting a health and lifestyle blog.

