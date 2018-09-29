Twitter divided by ripped Cassper showing off his muscles

The years in the gym for rapper Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, have paid off handsomely and he hasn’t shied away from flaunting the results.

He tweeted on Friday night that he no longer likes shirts, which seems to be borne out by a perusal of his timeline that flaunts a lot of shirtless pics and videos. He later tweeted on Saturday that he now has a complete aversion to clothes in their entirety.

Hahaha!!!! I hate clothes Siz!!! I just hate them!!! I wanna be in my natural state!!! How I was meant to be!!! It’s really not about getting my summer body ready 2 months before #FillUpMosesMabhida . I just hate clothes!!! https://t.co/94bDvVyoZr — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 29, 2018

Sizwe Dhlomo told him he was being foolish, and many people agreed with him, while others said Cassper had every right to show off his “banging body”.

Yo @CassperNyovest! Put your shirt back on man, stop this foolery! — Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) September 29, 2018

Lenna if I had Cassper's banging body I wouldn't know how to act ???? Who wouldn't want to walk around looking like this ???????? pic.twitter.com/A3JQKDKgXt — Melanin MasterPiece (@AlinahSoetsang) September 28, 2018

Agreed everyone wants to show off their hard work,let man's not wear anything ???? — Nthabi❤️ (@Miss_Parvati) September 28, 2018

Not even one single t-shirt on sight since he got the six pack ???????????? pic.twitter.com/pR5gjfK0iC — Melanin MasterPiece (@AlinahSoetsang) September 29, 2018

Cassper said on Saturday that it was important for him to stay motivated because it would be easy for him to go back to “being chubby”.

I still represent the Chubby chubbs out!!! I’ll forever be part of the squad. Like how I live in the burbs but I represent the hood. Plus it’s very easy for me to go back to being chubby. That’s just my body!!! https://t.co/3sy4SXJOyR — R.M Phoolo (@CassperNyovest) September 29, 2018

