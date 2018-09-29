 
menu
Celebrities 29.9.2018 11:30 am

Twitter divided by ripped Cassper showing off his muscles

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter/@CassperNyovest

Picture: Twitter/@CassperNyovest

The rapper has said he doesn’t like shirts since getting a six-pack, but some think he should grow up.

The years in the gym for rapper Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, have paid off handsomely and he hasn’t shied away from flaunting the results.

He tweeted on Friday night that he no longer likes shirts, which seems to be borne out by a perusal of his timeline that flaunts a lot of shirtless pics and videos. He later tweeted on Saturday that he now has a complete aversion to clothes in their entirety.

Sizwe Dhlomo told him he was being foolish, and many people agreed with him, while others said Cassper had every right to show off his “banging body”.

Cassper said on Saturday that it was important for him to stay motivated because it would be easy for him to go back to “being chubby”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Cassper Nyovest blasted for ‘only black person’ in first class tweet 25.9.2018
Awkward! Nadia Nakai’s new song is Nicki Minaj’s old song 21.9.2018
Cassper tells AKA he shouldn’t try ‘being a boss’ 21.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.