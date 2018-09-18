 
menu
Celebrities 18.9.2018 11:16 am

AKA’s Beam Group is in mourning

Kaunda Selisho
AKA's Beam Group recently underwent a change in management | Image: Instagram/ by @tkmogotsi

AKA's Beam Group recently underwent a change in management | Image: Instagram/ by @tkmogotsi

There are suspicions of a rift between AKA and Prince even during the grieving period.

Rapper AKA’s company Beam Group is in mourning after their CEO Prince Costinyo (real name Prince Nyembe) recently lost his mother. However, the company may be in mourning for different reasons as fans have suspected a rift between AKA and Prince for months.

These suspicions went into overdrive after AKA (Kiernan Forbes) took to Instagram to state that he would be taking over the management responsibilities for his brand and that his road manager Tshiamo Letshwene would continue to handle all bookings. In addition to that, the email listed for Letshwene is different from the Beam Group email that he used to use.

AKA beam group management prince costinyo

AKA’s statement about a change in management | Image: Instagram


Nyembe has been posting throughout the mourning process and this has led fans to believe that he has merely taken time off to mourn and that all is well at Beam Group.

ALSO READ: AKA on Bonang breakup: ‘She made me not miss her’

Although AKA attended the funeral which was held on Sunday, a cryptic tweet by Costinyo about losing close friends has kept skepticism alive…

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
AKA on Bonang breakup: ‘She made me not miss her’ 12.9.2018
GALLERY: South Africans remix the #NikeAd 7.9.2018
Nicole Nyaba hits out at ‘unstable’ accusations 4.9.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.