AKA’s Beam Group is in mourning

Rapper AKA’s company Beam Group is in mourning after their CEO Prince Costinyo (real name Prince Nyembe) recently lost his mother. However, the company may be in mourning for different reasons as fans have suspected a rift between AKA and Prince for months.

These suspicions went into overdrive after AKA (Kiernan Forbes) took to Instagram to state that he would be taking over the management responsibilities for his brand and that his road manager Tshiamo Letshwene would continue to handle all bookings. In addition to that, the email listed for Letshwene is different from the Beam Group email that he used to use.

Did AKA and Prince Costinyo break up?



Nyembe has been posting throughout the mourning process and this has led fans to believe that he has merely taken time off to mourn and that all is well at Beam Group.

We are deeply saddened by the news of your loss. We pray that God will grant you the strength. Our most sincere condolences to you and your family Prince Costinyo pic.twitter.com/X5z71R49bI — Beam Group (@BeamGroup_) September 2, 2018

My only regret is time ⏰ wish I had given her more time ⏰ We so busy trying to make millions ???? We hardly see our parents ! Well I officially have No parents ???? #RIPMOMMA ???? pic.twitter.com/z6XH50XvkO — R.I.P MOMMA (@PrinceCostinyo) September 17, 2018

People are worried about your business & all the drama calling 247 Nobody stops ???? to think ???? hey this man is actually mourning his mother ❗️this man is not ok at the moment he actually lost the only parent he had ???? #RIPMOMMA pic.twitter.com/hQUrOGDf5p — R.I.P MOMMA (@PrinceCostinyo) September 17, 2018

All I asked for was time ⏰ please give me time with my mother I’ll come back & fix things I wasn’t given time I came back everything had changed ❗️I fell sick went to hospital came back & I lost her ????she called me in pain I was to sick to help her ???? #RIPMOMMA pic.twitter.com/jkH5UWxq1L — R.I.P MOMMA (@PrinceCostinyo) September 17, 2018

Although AKA attended the funeral which was held on Sunday, a cryptic tweet by Costinyo about losing close friends has kept skepticism alive…

I cant believe or explain the month of August from one thing to another losing close friends ???? the lies & the betrayal & the loss of my mother in one month nothing happened infront of me ❗️it all happened behind me ..I hope everyone is happy & living it up ???????? #RIPMOMMA ???? pic.twitter.com/Xaq2GTzYjK — R.I.P MOMMA (@PrinceCostinyo) September 17, 2018

