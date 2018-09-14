Tumi Morake details racism and her car crash in new book

Tumi Morake’s multi-faceted career has seen her build a name for herself as one of South Africa’s most talented comedians. But she’s more than just a funny-woman; in the last five years her brand has grown from that of a burgeoning female comedian, to an entertainment powerhouse dominating TV and radio.

But that journey hasn’t been easy and for every notable win in her locker, Tumi has had to overcome a host of career threatening challenges. And yet, here she stands: a mother, an entertainer and an icon.

Her book, And Then Mama Said, delves into some of the most controversial, scary, and downright ridiculous moments in her career.

Speaking on her debut offering, Tumi’s Monica Steyn said to the Sowetan: “The book is the voice of Tumi in private, as well as a behind-the-scenes perspective of a pioneering South African star who has been deeply loved and viciously hated by her audiences.”

In the book, Tumi challenges everything from the infamous race debacle that she was a part of during her time at Jacaranda FM, to the body shaming she suffered at the hands (or more specifically, fingers) of Twitter haters during her time on Our Perfect Wedding.

As if that’s not deep enough, Tumi also shares some explosive details about her marriage to Mpho Osei-Tutu, which is described in reports as being a “tumultuous” one.

And Then Mama Said, @tumi_morake's highly anticipated debut book, will be on the shelves from the first week of October 2018. The book is now available for pre-sale on various online platforms. Visit https://t.co/lztjAHjje5 for links.#andthenmamasaid#diaryofawhimsicalgirl pic.twitter.com/9UXwvkh3fU — Taryn Victor (@TarynVictor) September 12, 2018

As well as this, the presenter opens up about a devastating car accident she was involved in over the 2017 festive season which left a woman seriously injured.

But the book isn’t just a chapter-by-chapter recollection of Tumi’s biggest scandals.

The comedian and now author hopes that people will be able to take inspiration out of her stories.

She said to Tshisa Live: “I hope that they will be inspired to be brave enough to own who they are. To not shy away from the mistakes that made them better people.

“Most of all, for the people who have followed my work over the years to understand why I cannot remove myself from an ordinary life in the aim to be a “celebrity”. I thrive on being connected to the real world.”

Brought to you by All4Women